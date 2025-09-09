DC Abbottabad chairs Dengue control meeting as outbreak spreads in Havellian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Following the directives of the provincial government, a meeting regarding dengue control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, at the DC Office conference room.

During the session, the Health Department presented a detailed briefing on preparations and preventive measures against dengue.

The DC stressed the need for concrete steps by the Health Department, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), and the Cantonment board to ensure effective awareness and control campaigns.

Meanwhile, the dengue outbreak in Havellian has worsened, with dozens of residents from both the city and surrounding areas being admitted to hospitals.

Locals report that almost every third person in some neighborhoods has been affected by dengue fever. Concerned citizens have urged the District Health Officer of Abbottabad to launch widespread fumigation and spray campaigns in urban and suburban localities to curb the spread.

Residents further stated that the seasonal change has caused a surge in dengue mosquitoes. They emphasized the urgent need for improved sanitation in streets and neighborhoods alongside anti-dengue spray to protect communities from the escalating threat.