Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs Dengue Control Meeting As Outbreak Spreads In Havellian

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 12:00 PM

DC Abbottabad chairs Dengue control meeting as outbreak spreads in Havellian

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Following the directives of the provincial government, a meeting regarding dengue control was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Sarmad Saleem Akram, at the DC Office conference room.

During the session, the Health Department presented a detailed briefing on preparations and preventive measures against dengue.

The DC stressed the need for concrete steps by the Health Department, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), and the Cantonment board to ensure effective awareness and control campaigns.

Meanwhile, the dengue outbreak in Havellian has worsened, with dozens of residents from both the city and surrounding areas being admitted to hospitals.

Locals report that almost every third person in some neighborhoods has been affected by dengue fever. Concerned citizens have urged the District Health Officer of Abbottabad to launch widespread fumigation and spray campaigns in urban and suburban localities to curb the spread.

Residents further stated that the seasonal change has caused a surge in dengue mosquitoes. They emphasized the urgent need for improved sanitation in streets and neighborhoods alongside anti-dengue spray to protect communities from the escalating threat.

Recent Stories

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

3 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

12 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

12 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

12 hours ago
LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

LCCI office-bearers elected unopposed

12 hours ago
 CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for ..

CM stresses lasting Pak-Bangladesh partnership for peace, prosperity

12 hours ago
 PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

12 hours ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

12 hours ago
 Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuh ..

Pak Navy observes Navy Day, pays homage to ‘Shuhada’

12 hours ago
 Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punj ..

Over 3600 flood affectees rescued in Southern Punjab: DG PDMA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan