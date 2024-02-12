Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs District Polio Coordination Committee

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM

DC Abbottabad chairs District Polio Coordination Committee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Monday said that parents should ensure the administration of polio drops to their children during the anti-polio campaign from March 2 to 8, 2024.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the organization of the anti-polio campaign from March 2 to 8.

Preparations for the anti-polio campaign, staff training, provision of security, and review of measures by the health department were discussed in the meeting. During the five-day anti-polio campaign in Abbottabad district, more than 235,697 children aged up to 5 years will be administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years will be given Vitamin A drops.

For the anti-polio campaign, 1448 mobile teams, 42 transit teams, 105 fixed centers, and 1583 teams have been formed. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed the health department to ensure all necessary measures for the successful conduct of the campaign, ensuring vaccination of all children and providing facilities to the health department, and complete security from the police.

The DC emphasized that all departments and revenue magistrates should ensure the supervision of teams and vaccination in their respective areas. In his message, he urged all citizens, especially parents, to cooperate with the teams during the campaign to administer polio drops and Vitamin A drops to their children aged up to 5 years.

He directed the health department and information department to issue instructions to make the campaign more effective through print, electronic, and social media to provide awareness to parents about the campaign and complete vaccination of children.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also urged the mosques to raise awareness among people about the campaign.

Related Topics

Police Polio Abbottabad Mobile Social Media March All From

Recent Stories

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

30 minutes ago
 Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for p ..

Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing

1 hour ago
 Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Is ..

Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..

4 hours ago
 Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crow ..

Qatar successfully defended his AFC Asian Cup Crown

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women ..

Abu Dhabi Dialogue has focussed on enhancing women jobs along with mitigating la ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

1 day ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

2 days ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan