DC Abbottabad chairs District Polio Coordination Committee

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal on Monday said that parents should ensure the administration of polio drops to their children during the anti-polio campaign from March 2 to 8, 2024.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the organization of the anti-polio campaign from March 2 to 8.

Preparations for the anti-polio campaign, staff training, provision of security, and review of measures by the health department were discussed in the meeting. During the five-day anti-polio campaign in Abbottabad district, more than 235,697 children aged up to 5 years will be administered polio drops, while 212,145 children aged 6 months to 5 years will be given Vitamin A drops.

For the anti-polio campaign, 1448 mobile teams, 42 transit teams, 105 fixed centers, and 1583 teams have been formed. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed the health department to ensure all necessary measures for the successful conduct of the campaign, ensuring vaccination of all children and providing facilities to the health department, and complete security from the police.

The DC emphasized that all departments and revenue magistrates should ensure the supervision of teams and vaccination in their respective areas. In his message, he urged all citizens, especially parents, to cooperate with the teams during the campaign to administer polio drops and Vitamin A drops to their children aged up to 5 years.

He directed the health department and information department to issue instructions to make the campaign more effective through print, electronic, and social media to provide awareness to parents about the campaign and complete vaccination of children.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also urged the mosques to raise awareness among people about the campaign.