DC Abbottabad Chairs District Revenue Review Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat here on Friday chaired a meeting of District Revenue Review Committee which was attended by all revenue officers.

The performance for the month of October was reviewed in the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Jibrail Raza gave a detailed briefing regarding the revenue. The DC issued instructions to all Magistrates, Tahsidarans, and Naib Tahsildarans to provide possible facilities and services to the citizens visiting the district administration offices.

He issued instructions to take immediate action regarding revenue court cases pending for six months and more than one year and provide relief to the people.

He directed for court fine recovery, forest fine recovery and implementation of audit paragraphs and recovery.

He ordered all the magistrates and revenue staff to report and ensure immediate implementation of encroachment, detection of encroachment, and implementation of hill cutting.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed to immediately implement inheritance mutation as per the law and said that magistrates to ensure quick resolution of court cases and ensure resolution of people's problems.

He said that the Court fine recovery should be further improved and implementation should be ensured. He also issued instructions regarding updating the valuation table of various locations in accordance with the procedure due to the increase in settlement and development so that the infrastructure can be improved, services provided and the people of remote areas also modernized while the provision of facilities should be made possible.

