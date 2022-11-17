UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Chairs District Steering Committee Meeting Health

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said that Improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the district administration and all resources would be utilized in this regard

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday said that Improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to the masses was the top priority of the district administration and all resources would be utilized in this regard.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat while chairing the District Steering Committee meeting here at his office.

In a meeting, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sohaib Shah gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the health department and the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

He stressed on the permanent basis deployment of staff at all primary health centers and RHCs in Abbottabad's tourist area Galiyat, alongwith the supply of medicines, so that health facilities were available to the citizens in any untoward situation.

Tariq Salam Marwat emphasized measures to complete the staffing of DHQ, Primary Health Center, and RHC, eliminate general duties and provide convenience and best medical services to the citizens and expressed hope that the health department would perform well.

Apart from this, he directed regarding the supply of medicines, attendance of staff should be ensured in Haveliyan, Nathiagali, all RHCs including DHQ and best facilities should be provided to patients, and tourists coming to the streets.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat awarded certificates of excellence to the in-charge BHU Mirpur Dr. Shazia Shah, Dr. Iram, and Dr. Nomana for excellence while Dr. Noor Saba awarded certificates of excellence in Primary Health Care Committee and encouraged all health care staff.

