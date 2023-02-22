DC Abbottabad chairs district steering committee meeting health

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to the people was the top priority of the district administration, all resources will be used in this regard.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday said that improving the health sector and providing better health facilities to the people was the top priority of the district administration, all resources will be used in this regard.

He expressed these views while chairing the District Steering Committee meeting at his office.

In the meeting, Divisional Monitoring Officer Syed Sohaib Shah gave a detailed briefing regarding the performance of the health department and the implementation of the decisions taken in the previous meeting.

DC Abbottabad directed the concerned about the deployment of primary health staff, in addition to this, he stressed on the permanent basis deployment of staff at all primary health centers and RHCs in Abbottabad's tourist area Galiyat, along with the supply of medicines, so that health facilities are available to the citizens in any emergency situation.

Khalid Iqbal emphasized measures to complete the staffing of DHQ, Primary Health Center, and RHC, eliminate general duties and provide convenience and best medical services to the citizens and expressed hope that the health department will perform well.

Apart from this, he directed regarding the supply of medicines, attendance of staff should be ensured in Haveliyan, Nathiagali, all RHCs including DHQ and best facilities should be provided to patients, and tourists coming to the streets.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal awarded certificates of excellence to the in-charge BHU Mirpur Dr. Shazia Shah, Dr. Iram, and Dr. Nomana for excellence while Dr. Noor Saba awarded certificates of excellence in Primary Health Care Committee and encouraged all health care staff.