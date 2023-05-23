DC Abbottabad chairs district steering committee meeting

UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday said that improving the health sector and providing better healthcare facilities to the people was the top priority of the district administration

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday said that improving the health sector and providing better healthcare facilities to the people was the top priority of the district administration. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Steering Committee (Health).

A detailed briefing was given by the IMU Health team regarding the performance of the Health Department. The implementation of decisions made in the previous meeting also came under discussion in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions regarding the deployment of complete staffing of the Basic Health Centers (BHC). He also emphasized deploying at all Rural Health Centers (RHCs) as well as the provision of medicines.

The DC stressed the provision of staff needed at the District Headquarters Hospital, RHCs and the elimination of general duties. He also stressed for provision of facilities and best medical services to the citizens. He expressed his resolve that every possible means would be utilized for the patient's well-being to improve the performance of the Health Department.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Dr. Faisal Khanzada, Divisional Monitoring Team IMU Health, MS DHQ Dr. Israr, Health Coordinator Dr. Ashfaq, Dr. Yaser, Population Welfare, In-charge Health Services DHO Office, DO Population Ibbaad and other officers.

