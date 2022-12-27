UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Chairs Distt Polio Eradication Committee Meeting

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2022 | 06:50 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday chaired the District Polio Eradication Committee (DPEC) meeting.

A briefing was given by the District Polio Cell regarding the current situation in district Abbottabad.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions to the health department to further improve efficiency and directed to mobilize print, electronic, and social media for the awareness of the citizens, he also instructed to utilize doctors, Ulema and other prominent figures for the polio eradication drive.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also ordered the launch of a mobile application regarding anti-polio vaccination which would help the effectiveness of the polio campaign.

Tariq Salam Marwat emphasized training and monitoring of field staff to make polio vaccination more effective and to ensure the vaccination of children in urban as well as rural and remote areas.

Apart from this, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad issued instructions regarding action on polio rejects and obtaining police services regarding the security of polio teams so that they could carry out the vaccination without any problem.

