DC Abbottabad chairs DRRC meeting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday directed the Revenue department to take immediate action to complete delayed registry cases. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee (DRRC) at his office.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad directed immediate action and issuance of judgment in all cases that have been delayed for a minimum of 6 months and more than a year duration. Tariq Salam Marwat encouraged the officers on property attachment and recovery on audit para and commended the performance of Sub-Registrar Abbottabad and Havelian on implementation of audit para on recovery.

The DC directed the revenue staff to ensure security regarding audit para and activate revenue lockers for violations.

In addition, Deputy Commissioner was directed to ensure the recovery of forest cases and take strict action.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad ordered to make Lower Tanwal Service Delivery Center (SDC) fully operational regarding the Computerization of land records, he also directed to computerize the remaining items as soon as possible and ensure checking of records.

ADC Shehab Mohammad Khan, Deputy Director Database Farrukh Masood, AC Abbottabad Mohammad Hassan Ahsan, ADC Ali Sher, Akasha Kiran, Aminul Hassan, Syed Asif Iqbal, Tehsildar / Deputy Tehsildar Abbottabad, Havelian, Lora and Lower Tanawal and other staff attended the meeting.