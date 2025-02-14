DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on district performance & good governance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Friday chaired a meeting on district performance and good governance to evaluating departmental performance and service delivery improvements.

The Deputy Commissioner directed officials to address complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Ikhtiyar Portal promptly and ensure public feedback. He instructed price control magistrates and district officers to enhance performance and provide better public services.

Emphasizing inter-departmental coordination, he stressed the strict implementation of price control, consumer protection, and halal food regulations to maintain fair pricing. He also ordered regular monitoring of schools, healthcare facilities, development projects, and illegal billboards, alongside crackdowns on encroachments.

Furthermore, he called for strict action against illegal crush plants, unregistered hospitals, and quack doctors, and highlighted the need for manhole maintenance, cleanliness of bus terminals and neighborhoods, water filtration improvements, market price regulation, and government building upkeep.

The meeting was attended by senior district officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners Maliha Sahar and Amanullah Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toru, SSP Cantt Saeed Khan, CEO WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, and representatives from education, health, agriculture, and other key departments.