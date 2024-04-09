- Home
- Pakistan
- DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on Eid preparations, issues directives to ensure public safety
DC Abbottabad Chairs Meeting On Eid Preparations, Issues Directives To Ensure Public Safety
Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting to address preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, in accordance with directives from the Provincial Government.
During the meeting special emphasis was placed on issuing directives to officials concerning the anticipated influx of tourists, the provision of amenities, and the enforcement of security protocols.
The DC also issued key directives to facilitate masses and tourists during the Eid-ul-Fitr including a ban on aerial firing throughout Eid celebrations, strict enforcement of Section 144 to curb motorbike one-wheeling and over speeding, restrictions on swimming in Sajjikot Lake and other fast-flowing water bodies
He also issued orders to make mandatory use of life jackets for boating activities at tourist destinations and prohibit pressure horns and the operation of cable cars, chairlifts, and doli lifts without valid fitness certificates.
During the meeting it was also ensured the implementation of Section 144 for various activities, special guidelines for effective traffic management, ensuring adequate staffing and medical supplies in hospitals and clinics, and continuous provision of electricity in parks.
Verification of fitness certificates for cable cars/lifts by motor vehicle examiners and additional Assistant Commissioners, with strict action against violations. Instructions to Rescue 1122 regarding staffing and availability of vehicles. Directives to the Health Department to ensure staff availability and medication supply at tourist facilitation centres.
Special instructions to the police department regarding security measures, especially concerning foreigners. Public announcements in mosques regarding the ban on aerial firing to prevent any loss of human lives.
Furthermore, citizens were encouraged to report any suspicious activities to facilitate appropriate actions against potential threats.
Recent Stories
PCB offices to remain closed due to Eid-ul-Fitre holidays
Five women cricketers make comeback to Pakistan's white-ball squads for West Ind ..
Irfan, Usman earn maiden Pakistan selection
Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani elected as Senate Chairman
SIFC playing pivotal role to exploit country's mineral potential
Senators-elect take oath amid PTI’s protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 April 2024
Army Chief hosts iftar dinner for Pakistan Cricket Team
UN Security Council refers Palestinian application for full UN membership to com ..
Robbery turns violent: man injured after resisting attack in Hazro Town
US says still opposes Rafah assault after Netanyahu says date set
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ban imposed on firecrackers, display o farms, sale of toy guns5 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 to be on high alert on Eid15 minutes ago
-
Acting Speaker congratulates Yusuf Raza Gilani on elected as Chairman Senate15 minutes ago
-
Governor felicitates Qari Abu Bakar for winning Intl Qirat Competition15 minutes ago
-
Christian community congratulates Muslims on Eid25 minutes ago
-
CM appoints Dr. Mujeebuddin Sarahi as SMIU VC for second tenure25 minutes ago
-
Lanjar extends congratulations to Yousuf Raza Gillani on winning unopposed election as Senate Chairm ..25 minutes ago
-
DC visits Sukkur bus terminal25 minutes ago
-
CM Sarfraz expresses concerns on delay of rehabilitation of flood victims’ projects25 minutes ago
-
528 spots identified for installing CCTV cameras under Safe City Project : CPO35 minutes ago
-
Khursheed Shah, Shafqat Shah felicitate Eid-ul-Fitr35 minutes ago
-
CTP forms special squad to prevent one wheeling45 minutes ago