DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on Eid preparations, issues directives to ensure public safety

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting to address preparations for Eid-ul-Fitr, in accordance with directives from the Provincial Government.

During the meeting special emphasis was placed on issuing directives to officials concerning the anticipated influx of tourists, the provision of amenities, and the enforcement of security protocols.

The DC also issued key directives to facilitate masses and tourists during the Eid-ul-Fitr including a ban on aerial firing throughout Eid celebrations, strict enforcement of Section 144 to curb motorbike one-wheeling and over speeding, restrictions on swimming in Sajjikot Lake and other fast-flowing water bodies

He also issued orders to make mandatory use of life jackets for boating activities at tourist destinations and prohibit pressure horns and the operation of cable cars, chairlifts, and doli lifts without valid fitness certificates.

During the meeting it was also ensured the implementation of Section 144 for various activities, special guidelines for effective traffic management, ensuring adequate staffing and medical supplies in hospitals and clinics, and continuous provision of electricity in parks.

Verification of fitness certificates for cable cars/lifts by motor vehicle examiners and additional Assistant Commissioners, with strict action against violations. Instructions to Rescue 1122 regarding staffing and availability of vehicles. Directives to the Health Department to ensure staff availability and medication supply at tourist facilitation centres.

Special instructions to the police department regarding security measures, especially concerning foreigners. Public announcements in mosques regarding the ban on aerial firing to prevent any loss of human lives.

Furthermore, citizens were encouraged to report any suspicious activities to facilitate appropriate actions against potential threats.