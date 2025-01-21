DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on land acquisition in Mirpur Range area

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Tuesday chaired a meeting to review and discuss key issues related to land acquisition in the Mirpur Range area.

The DC stressed the importance of ensuring transparency and expediting the acquisition process.

He directed officials to take necessary measures and complete all land acquisition procedures in strict compliance with legal requirements, emphasizing the need to safeguard the interests of both the public and government institutions.

The meeting was attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mehmood, Tehsildar Land Acquisition, and other relevant officials. Participants thoroughly examined the challenges faced in the land acquisition process and deliberated on potential solutions to overcome these hurdles.