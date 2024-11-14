DC Abbottabad Chairs Meeting On Population Growth
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Population Welfare Department Abbottabad on Thursday organized a meeting under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan, focusing on public-friendly measures and the promotion of good governance as part of the Chief Minister's agenda for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Deputy Commissioner said that balancing the population and providing better health and living conditions for the public is the government's top priority. He instructed the Population Welfare Department officials to adopt modern strategies to make population control and welfare programs more effective and impactful, and to enhance public awareness efforts.
It was also informed that a public awareness campaign was launched in this regard. If the population continues to grow at its current rate of 4.6 million in 1951, now reached 40.8 million, it may grow to 80 million in the next 29 years, significantly stressing essential resources such as health, education, housing, and food, the meeting was informed.
During the meeting, the District Population Welfare Officer gave a detailed briefing on various projects, programs and ongoing services related to population control and the promotion of healthy families emphasized the need to raise public awareness about population issues.
