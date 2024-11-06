DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on public-friendly initiatives

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public issues promptly, ensuring efficient service delivery and enhancing revenue services and price control mechanisms. He expressed these views while chairing public-friendly initiatives meeting at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public issues promptly, ensuring efficient service delivery and enhancing revenue services and price control mechanisms. He expressed these views while chairing public-friendly initiatives meeting at his office.

The meeting was organized under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Good Governance - Public-Friendly Initiatives” agenda, aimed at improving administrative functions and providing effective solutions for the public.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was presented on the performance of revenue magistrates and the quality of services they offer. The DC emphasized strict price control measures, directing price control magistrates to conduct daily market checks and take immediate action against profiteering.

He also called for the swift resolution of revenue court cases, instructing that all cases pending for over three months be resolved quickly to provide timely relief to citizens.

Further directives were given to improve facilities in service delivery centers, Patwar Khanas and tehsil offices, ensuring citizens' needs are met efficiently. The Deputy Commissioner urged revenue magistrates to make regular visits to these centers to maintain high standards of service delivery.

In addition, he stressed the importance of inspecting health centers, educational institutions, and ongoing development projects within each jurisdiction, with the goal of maintaining and improving service quality across the board.