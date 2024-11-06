Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs Meeting On Public-friendly Initiatives

Faizan Hashmi Published November 06, 2024 | 06:43 PM

DC Abbottabad chairs meeting on public-friendly initiatives

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public issues promptly, ensuring efficient service delivery and enhancing revenue services and price control mechanisms. He expressed these views while chairing public-friendly initiatives meeting at his office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanauallah Khan Wednesday reaffirmed his commitment to addressing public issues promptly, ensuring efficient service delivery and enhancing revenue services and price control mechanisms. He expressed these views while chairing public-friendly initiatives meeting at his office.

The meeting was organized under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s “Good Governance - Public-Friendly Initiatives” agenda, aimed at improving administrative functions and providing effective solutions for the public.

During the meeting, a detailed briefing was presented on the performance of revenue magistrates and the quality of services they offer. The DC emphasized strict price control measures, directing price control magistrates to conduct daily market checks and take immediate action against profiteering.

He also called for the swift resolution of revenue court cases, instructing that all cases pending for over three months be resolved quickly to provide timely relief to citizens.

Further directives were given to improve facilities in service delivery centers, Patwar Khanas and tehsil offices, ensuring citizens' needs are met efficiently. The Deputy Commissioner urged revenue magistrates to make regular visits to these centers to maintain high standards of service delivery.

In addition, he stressed the importance of inspecting health centers, educational institutions, and ongoing development projects within each jurisdiction, with the goal of maintaining and improving service quality across the board.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Price Market All Court

Recent Stories

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to tra ..

CDA announces major infrastructure projects to transform Islamabad’s connectiv ..

5 minutes ago
 Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

Another notorious dacoit killed in Katcha area

6 minutes ago
 DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO ..

DIG Hazara hosts farewell dinner for outgoing DPO Lower Kohistan

6 minutes ago
 Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to ..

Medical experts' recommendations to be followed to improve healthcare system: mi ..

6 minutes ago
 Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training Colle ..

Seminar on smog awareness at Police Training College Chung

6 minutes ago
 LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

LCCI organises seminar on women empowerment

6 minutes ago
Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Austral ..

Pakistan team gears up for 2nd ODI against Australia

10 minutes ago
 Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for T ..

Sanghar Police donate hundreds of blood bags for Thalassemia patients

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distribut ..

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari distributes internship certificates amo ..

8 minutes ago
 IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakh ..

IHC to hear PTI founder's bail petition in toshakhana II case

8 minutes ago
 Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in ..

Catch-up polio campaign starts from 11,November in Larkana distt:

8 minutes ago
 DC reviews measure to combat smog

DC reviews measure to combat smog

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan