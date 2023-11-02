Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs Meeting Regarding The Acquisition Of Land Under KPCIP

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 07:10 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the acquisition of land for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project (KPCIP).

The meeting was held to discuss land prices and related matters concerning the purchase of land for water tanks to ensure the supply of clean drinking water to the citizens.

The meeting was attended by ADC General Abbottabad Jabril Raza, Chief Executive Officer of WSSCA Abbottabad Engineer Rehan Yousaf, Chief Engineer Mohsin Shehzad, and officials from the Revenue Department.

Furthermore, another meeting was convened by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal, to discuss the installation of transmission lines for the Industrial Estate Abbottabad, Tehsil Havelian.

The issue of delays in the installation work was addressed during this meeting. Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad provided directives to the Revenue Department officials to expedite the process of determining the location. He also instructed the relevant departments to take legal action as per the law and finalize the installation of the industrial estate transmission lines.

