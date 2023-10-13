DC Abbottabad Chairs meeting to address issues Shimla Hill housing society

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal chaired a meeting on Friday to address the issue of the registration of the Shimla Hill Housing Society at the DC office

During the meeting, ADC Abbottabad Jabril Raza gave a comprehensive briefing to Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal about the necessary requirements and procedures for registration.

The Deputy Commissioner issued clear directives to all pertinent government departments, emphasizing the importance of strict adherence to the legal protocols and the swift completion of all prerequisites for the society's registration.

The meeting was attended by officials including ADC General Abbottabad Jabril Raza, representatives from the Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), the Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO), officials from the Environment Department, the Communication and Works Department, and other relevant government authorities.