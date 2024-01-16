Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs Meeting To Discuss General Elections 2024 Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2024 | 05:00 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday chaired a meeting focused on evaluating preparations for the forthcoming General Elections 2024.

The meeting, attended by returning officers and district officials, addressed key aspects of the electoral process.

During the gathering, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad discussed concerning election preparedness, the seamless transmission of election materials, attendance of staff members during election training, and various related matters.

Emphasizing the importance of security during the electoral proceedings, he issued directives in alignment with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the elections.

