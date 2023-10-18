Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Chairs Meeting To Review Measures For Upcoming Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming general elections

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Wednesday chaired a meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming general elections.

Various matters related to election preparations, transportation, security, emergency services, communication, monitoring through CCTV cameras, and providing facilities to the citizens during the elections were discussed.

The District Election Commissioner of Abbottabad provided detailed information about election preparations.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad emphasized the importance of ensuring the smooth conduct of elections, providing all services and facilities at polling centres, including water, electricity, facilities for disabled individuals, ramps, and other amenities.

Additionally, security, emergency services, healthcare facilities, fire-fighting equipment, CCTV recording, and transportation for polling staff were all addressed to ensure successful elections.

The meeting was attended by ADC Jabreel Raza, District Election Commissioner Abbottabad, Zeeshan Khan, AC Saqlain Saleem, Ali Sher Khan, Lubna Iqbal, Zark Yar Khan Toru, Arshad Mahmood, Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, District Emergency Officer, D.E.O Tanveer Ahmed and other officers.

