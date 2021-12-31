DC Abbottabad chairs meeting to review performance of health department

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Friday chaired a meeting to review performance of health department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Capt. (R) Nadeem Nasir Friday chaired a meeting to review performance of health department.

Deputy District Health Officer Dr. Shehzad and his team gave a detailed briefing on Coronavirus Vaccination.

DC while taking notice of the decreasing statistics of Coronavirus vaccination by the health department directed them to further improve performance and ensure implementation of a comprehensive strategy for basic Coronavirus vaccination.

In addition, instructions were issued to take strict action against vaccination teams and officials who do not perform their duties.

Nadeem Nasir also set a target of ensuring vaccination of at least 10 persons on daily basis for each vaccination team, for which the Health Department will submit its report to the Deputy Commissioner's office Abbottabad on daily basis.

It has also been decided for Basic Health Units (BHUs) in charge to report on a daily basis about vaccinating teams in their respective area.

The health department was also instructed to collect data of staff and citizens who did not carry out basic vaccinations, a joint and strict action by police and administration would be taken against them.

DC Abbottabad appreciated the performance of Lady Health Workers (LHW) and directed them to play their effective role in improving Coronavirus vaccination.

Secretary Regional Transport Authority Abbas Ali Bukhari, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, CEO Family education Department, Health Department, Police, TMA Abbottabad, Havelians and officials of other concerned departments attended the meeting.