DC Abbottabad Chairs Polio Eradication Drive Review Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The first day of the last anti-Polio campaign of the year Monday reached its successful conclusion, marked by a comprehensive review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal

During the meeting, the District Polio Control Room presented a briefing on the performance of polio vaccination teams and coverage achieved on the campaign's opening day.

The DC underscored the crucial importance of ensuring that every child, both in urban and rural areas, receives the necessary vaccination.

He urged the Health Department to take immediate action to address any gaps in coverage.

The Deputy Commissioner issued directives to enhance the efficiency of polio teams and their coordinators.

He emphasized the presence of teams during morning assemblies in all schools and the strict adherence to protocols, including Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and heightened security measures throughout the campaign.

Furthermore, he stressed the need to activate transit teams and ensure their robust presence at central locations, schools, and hospitals. The Primary objective is to administer polio drops to children effectively.

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal appealed to parents to collaborate with the teams, ensuring that polio drops are administered to their children up to the age of 5 years, thereby bolstering their immunity against diseases.

