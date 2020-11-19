DC Abbottabad conducts awareness walk for polio eradication

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An awareness walk was organized under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah in collaboration with the Health Department and education Department here on Thursday.

The walk started from the Deputy Commissioner's Office and ended back from Fawara Chowk.

Talking to media, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad reiterated that we have to work together to eradicate polio.

In this regard, he appealed to all citizens to fully participate and cooperate in the polio campaign which will start in late November so that Abbottabad can be made polio free.

The awareness walk was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, District Monitoring Officer Hazara Sohaib Shah, SP Headquarters Owais Shafiq, Union Council Medical Officer, Health Department and Education Department staff.