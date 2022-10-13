UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Congratulates All Stakeholders For Conducting Peaceful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 11:10 AM

DC Abbottabad congratulates all stakeholders for conducting peaceful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday has said that the cooperation of the administration, citizens and eminent scholars is very important for the establishment of an atmosphere of mutual association and the elimination of sectarianism.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the peace committee at his office.

Tariq Salam Marwat thanked all the participants and scholars for the peaceful celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad stressed tolerance and respect for each other's rights on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

He urged the Ulema and the business community to ensure the peaceful organization of all religious festivals by guaranteeing cooperation with district administration and police in the future.

On this occasion, religious scholars, local dignitaries, members of the Chamber of Commerce and business representatives supported the administration's actions and assured their support and cooperation for the enforcement of the law in the future as well.

In the meeting District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, ADC Jibril Raza, SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat, SP Headquarters Arif Javed, representative Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Azam Khan, Ulema from different factions, Peace Committee members, members of Havelian Press Club and other local dignitaries participated.

Related Topics

Police Business Abbottabad Traffic Chamber Havelian Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13th October 2022

2 hours ago
 Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods ..

Governor dispatches 10 truck-loads of relief goods to flood-hit areas

11 hours ago
 European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of ..

European Lawmakers File Complaint Over Salaries of Cuban Doctors in Italy - Repo ..

11 hours ago
 US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Fundi ..

US Treasury Says Opened Probe Into Florida's Funding of Migrant Flights to Massa ..

11 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting ..

Ahsan Iqbal praises court decision for acquitting PM Shehbaz, Hamza in money lau ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.