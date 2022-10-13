DC Abbottabad congratulates all stakeholders for conducting peaceful Eid Milad-ul-Nabi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Thursday has said that the cooperation of the administration, citizens and eminent scholars is very important for the establishment of an atmosphere of mutual association and the elimination of sectarianism.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the peace committee at his office.

Tariq Salam Marwat thanked all the participants and scholars for the peaceful celebration of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad stressed tolerance and respect for each other's rights on the blessed occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi.

He urged the Ulema and the business community to ensure the peaceful organization of all religious festivals by guaranteeing cooperation with district administration and police in the future.

On this occasion, religious scholars, local dignitaries, members of the Chamber of Commerce and business representatives supported the administration's actions and assured their support and cooperation for the enforcement of the law in the future as well.

In the meeting District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, ADC Jibril Raza, SSP Traffic Warden Qamar Hayat, SP Headquarters Arif Javed, representative Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Azam Khan, Ulema from different factions, Peace Committee members, members of Havelian Press Club and other local dignitaries participated.