DC Abbottabad Deputes Village Secretaries To Ensure Controlled Price Flour

Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah deputed Village Secretaries for the provision of controlled rate wheat flour from 13 Flour mills to 96 dealers of district Abbottabad.

DC Abbottabad while chairing meetings stressed the need of controlling the excessive prices of food items and essential commodities and directed the concerned to ensure the provision of food items to the masses.

Village Secretaries would ensure the controlled price Wheat Flour provision to the 96 dealers in district Abbottabad, they would also visit flour mills along with price control magistrate to guarantee the provision of flour to the dealers.

The deputy commissioner also directed six price control committees to visit shops and markets frequently in rural and urban areas and review the prices of food items, take strict action against the profiteers.

In the meeting additional assistant commissioner relief Muhammad Abid, AC Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana, Additional Assistant Commissioner I Abbottabad Marwi Malik, AAC II Abbottabad Akasha Kiran, AAC III Ameen ul Hassan, AAC Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, District Food Controller Syed Unsar Shah, assistant commissioners under training and other officers were present.

