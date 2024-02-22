DC Abbottabad directs complete computerization of land records

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Revenue Review Committee in his office to review the progress of computerization of land record.

He directed all revenue officers/magistrates to ensure the computerization of land records, including the entry of mutations, inheritance transfers, audit para compliance, and computerization of villages land under the land record computerization, to improve services for the citizens.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director Service Delivery Center (SDC) Sajjad Khan briefed the team on revenue and computerization in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner also issued instructions to all magistrates, tehsildars, and naib tehsildars to ensure the provision of facilities and services to citizens coming to the offices of the district administration and to ensure that facilities/services are provided within the timeframe.

He directed that the computerization of mutations, inheritance transfers, and computerization of village land under the land record be completed soon to improve services for the citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions for better provision of services and facilities to citizens visiting Patwarkhanas and service delivery centers. Revenue Officer Nawaaz Hassan Abbasi was given special instructions regarding the immediate resolution of issues related to household matters.