DC Abbottabad Directs Daily Basis Visit To Monitor SOPs Implementation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 07:31 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed the district administration staff, prices control magistrates and police to visit on daily basis to bazaars, markets, bus, wagon stands and petrol pumps to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed the district administration staff, prices control magistrates and police to visit on daily basis to bazaars, markets, bus, wagon stands and petrol pumps to ensure implementation of SOPs issued by the provincial government.

On the instructions from the Deputy Commissioner, the teams of price Control Magistrates are inspecting markets, bus, wagon stands and petrol pumps on a daily basis and ensure implementation of SOPs. In this regard, Assistant Commissioners Abbottabad Monday inspected various petrol pumps and General Bus Stand and other wagon stands.

They reviewed the supply of petrol at petrol pumps, issued instructions to the stand management regarding implementation of SOPs and provided awareness to the people to prevent corona.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal inspected various markets, inspected the supply of petrol at petrol pumps and distributed face masks among the citizens.

Assistant Commissioners under Training were also present on the occasion. Citizens are requested to take precautionary measures against corona and in case of emergency call District Corona Control Room 1046 or Provincial Corona Helpline 1700.

