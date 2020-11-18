UrduPoint.com
DC Abbottabad Directs For Clearing Roads Of Galyaat During Snow Fall

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:42 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed the formations concerned to clear and open the roads of Galyaat, Thandiani and adjoining areas during the winter season and snow falling

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed the formations concerned to clear and open the roads of Galyaat, Thandiani and adjoining areas during the winter season and snow falling.

He said this during a meeting held on Wednesday regarding cleaning the roads of Galyaat during snow fall, meeting was attended by Director General Galyat Development Authority Raza Ali Habib, Executive Engineer, Department of C&W, PKHA, Additional Assistant Commissioner-III Aminul Hassan and Representative District Police.

It was decided in the meeting that necessary steps would be taken to clear the snow in winter.

A Snow Clearance Control Room will also be set up and citizens will be able to contact the control room in case of any difficulty.

One focal person will also be appointed by each department. Meanwhile, heavy machinery of C&W Department, PKHA and Galyat Development Authority will be present at various places and steps will be taken to clear the roads as soon as any road closure is reported.

This time the number of machinery has also been increased.

In addition, Executive Engineer C&W has been directed to complete the local contract as soon as possible to increase the number of its existing machinery so that the work on Link Roads can be completed without any interruption.

In addition, all departments will work together for backup and in case of shortage of machinery, assistance will be provided to the affected area.

Container offices will also be set up for snowmobile chains so that chains can be provided to citizens and tourists at official rates. Apart from Nathiagli, a point will also be set up at Barian for emergency situations.

In order to implement the government's tourism promotion program, modern machinery, snow blowers, dumpers and other heavy machinery will be available at various places to solve the problem of road closures in winter.

Efforts will be made in collaboration with all concerned departments to keep all the highways and possible landslides in Galyat as soon as possible in case of cold weather, snowfall and keep the link roads open at all times.

