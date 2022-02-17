UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs For Early Completion Of Pending Cases In Revenue Court

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

DC Abbottabad directs for early completion of pending cases in Revenue court

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Thursday directed to complete process of pending Revenue Court cases immediately besides ensuring recovery and implementation of various audit paras.

The DC said this while presiding over the meeting of District Revenue review regarding Local Bodies Election at his office.

He said that eliminate unnecessary interruptions in the provision of services to the people in the offices under the supervision of district administration, measures should be taken for computerization of records in the area of Service Delivery Center (SDC) while the citizens should inform about their grievances and complaints to the district administration.

The meeting was attended by the ADC Shahab Mohammad Khan, Deputy Director Database Farrukh Masood, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Hassan Ahsan, AAC-1 Ali Sher, AAC-2 Akasha Karan, AAC-3 Amin Al-Hassan, AAC-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, Tehsildars, Deputy Tehsildars.

Revenue staff, election monitors Sadaf Zahra, Assistant Director (AD) Election Commission Talat Fida, AD FBR Junaid Khan, Misbah Karim, AD Election Commission Mukhtar-ur-Rehman, District Director Agriculture Syed Hussain Raza, Election Officer Syed Mubashir Raza Zaidi, District Zakat Officer Ejaz Qasim, Assistant Director Bait-ul-Mal also attended the meeting.

