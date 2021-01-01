UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbottabad Directs For Improving Sanitation, Solid Waste Management

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 11:50 AM

DC Abbottabad directs for improving sanitation, solid waste management

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Maghis Sanaullah directed WASA, TMS and local government to play their role in improving sanitation and solid waste management.

He directed Solid Waste Management here in his office on Friday.

In order to ensure the provision of sanitation and other services in the rural areas besides the Urban Union Councils regarding solid waste management in the city under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project.

For Water and Sanitation Services Company, TMA Abbottabad, TMA Havelian and District Council officers briefed about the performance and details of their departments.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all the departments to improve the sanitation system so that all the solid waste on the roadsides, rubbish bins and vacant lots could be cleaned up. Apart from urban, he also issued instructions to the concerned officers in the rural union councils regarding the provision of rubbish bins, garbage transport and other matters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, Assistant Director Local Government and Deputy Manager Water and Sanitation Services Company attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Company Havelian All From Government

Recent Stories

PDM to meet today in Lahore to make important deci ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 71 people during last 24 hours i ..

28 minutes ago

OPPO’s Simple and Focused Strategy Provides High ..

31 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 1, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

China approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, registe ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.