DC Abbottabad directs for improving sanitation, solid waste management

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mohammad Maghis Sanaullah directed WASA, TMS and local government to play their role in improving sanitation and solid waste management.

He directed Solid Waste Management here in his office on Friday.

In order to ensure the provision of sanitation and other services in the rural areas besides the Urban Union Councils regarding solid waste management in the city under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa City Improvement Project.

For Water and Sanitation Services Company, TMA Abbottabad, TMA Havelian and District Council officers briefed about the performance and details of their departments.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad urged all the departments to improve the sanitation system so that all the solid waste on the roadsides, rubbish bins and vacant lots could be cleaned up. Apart from urban, he also issued instructions to the concerned officers in the rural union councils regarding the provision of rubbish bins, garbage transport and other matters.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Shahab Muhammad Khan, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, Assistant Director Local Government and Deputy Manager Water and Sanitation Services Company attended the meeting.