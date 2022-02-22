UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs For Providing Facilities To Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 07:11 PM

DC Abbottabad directs for providing facilities to masses

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of facilities to the citizens, renovation of government buildings and rehabilitation of roads in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Tuesday has directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of facilities to the citizens, renovation of government buildings and rehabilitation of roads in district Abbottabad.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding the renovation of buildings and rehabilitation of the roads. The meeting was attended by the Executive Engineer C&W, Buildings, Highways, TOR, TMA Abbottabad and officials from other departments.

The DC further said that renovating the District Secretariat Building, Old Palace Hotel building and ensuring the provision of facilities to the general public were among the top most priorities of the government.

He also visited Basic Health Unit (BHU) Nawanshahr and Shaik ul Bandi. On this occasion, the DC issued directives for the provision of facilities, improvement of buildings, provision of medicines and other facilities.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Faisal Khanzada briefed the DC about the BHUs, its staff and facilities being provided for the masses.

