DC Abbottabad Directs For The Improvement Of Education System

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Wednesday chaired the steering committee education meeting of the education department where DM Education Monitoring Authority Tehmas Khan briefed regarding the performance of the October 2022 and implementation of the minutes of the previous meeting.

The DC Abbottabad issued instructions to the Education Department schools regarding the improvement of education, provision of essential facilities in schools and classrooms.

Tariq Salam Marwat emphasized the implementation of modern education methods for the students. He directed concerned authorities to fill the vacancies of school administrative staff and teachers, provide water supply and electricity Deputy commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat said that according to the modern requirements, better facilities should be provided to the children like IT and other science labs.

To promote the importance of education and the habit of reading books among students, the Department of Education should ensure the provision of online books and resources to the students while improving the condition of the libraries in male and female schools, adding he said.

In the meeting, District Education Officer (DEO) male Tanveer Ahmed, Finance and Planning Wing, DEO Female, In-charge Resource Center Ali Shah and other officers of the Education Department were present.

