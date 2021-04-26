DC Abbottabad directs health department to increase Coronavirus treatment facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Mughees Sanaullah chaired a meeting on coronavirus situation and expressed concern on growing number of COVID-19 cases in the district.

Deputy Commissioner also directed District Health Officer (DHO), Health Department, MS district headquarters hospital Abbottabad and Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) for the increase of capacity for coronavirus beds in the district.

District Police Officer and Pak Army representatives assured DC Abbottabad of their cooperation.

DC also ordered price Control Magistrate, Local Government and Tehsil Municipal Administrator (TMAs) to strictly enforce coronavirus SOPs in markets and other places.

He disclosed that markets and businesses would remain close Friday and Saturday rather than Saturday and Sunday in the district.

Medical stores, hotels, restaurants, tire shops, petrol pumps, oil depot, bakeries, general stores, karyana store, milk shop, meat shop, four chaki, EPG filling points, agriculture machinery workshops, spare parts, printing press and franchises of mobile phone companies would remain open throughout the week, the deputy commissioner disclosed.

He said that congregational pray would be organized at an open place, civil administration would keep in touch with Ulam to strictly enforce SOPs in mosques and other religious activities.

Use of face mask on all public places is mandatory, to ensure coronavirus SOPs in public transport they would carry only 50 percent passengers, all public and private office would ensure police of 50 percent employees work from home, all shrines, contact sports activities would remain close.