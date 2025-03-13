DC Abbottabad directs immediate resolution of public issues and improved service delivery

- Home
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan directed all revenue officers to ensure timely public service delivery and take effective measures for the immediate resolution of public grievances.
He expressed these views while chairing a District Performance Review and Good Governance meeting at the DC Office Conference Room.
The meeting was conducted in line with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s public agenda, "Good Governance Public-Friendly Initiatives." Revenue magistrates, price control magistrates, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.
The DC emphasized the swift implementation of complaints received through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and the Ikhtiyar App, urging officials to actively seek feedback from citizens to enhance transparency and improve issue resolution.
He instructed price control magistrates to work in collaboration with other relevant departments to ensure the availability of essential food items, enforcement of price regulations, and provision of relief to consumers.
Additionally, he directed all magistrates to conduct regular inspections of schools, healthcare facilities, and development projects to ensure proper service delivery.
During the meeting, the DC emphasized the need for daily morning price fixation during Ramazan, ensuring that rates for vegetables, fruits, poultry, and other essential commodities are strictly enforced. Furthermore, he ordered a crackdown on encroachments through coordinated efforts between revenue staff and Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs).
The DC urged all departments to timely implement the provincial government’s directives and achieve set targets to maximize the effectiveness of public welfare initiatives.
