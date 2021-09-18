UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs Polio Teams To Ensure Vaccination Of Every Child Under 5 Year

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Cap. (R) Nadeem Nasir Saturday directed polio teams to ensure vaccination of under five years of children.

He expressed these views while reviewing daily reports of Anti-polio drive.

Nadeem Nasir further said that this is the prime responsibility of the immunization teams to ensure vaccination of each and every child, convince the parents who have refused to vaccinate their children.

During the 5 days long Anti polio drive which would commence from 17th of September and concluded on 21st September 250000 children of the district Abbottabad would be vaccinated, 1127 anti-polio drive teams would work to immunize the children while the health department has also established 1050 fix centers and 34 on bus stands.

Anti-Polio drive teams through a door-to-door campaign would vaccinate under 5 years of age children in every nook and corner of the district to vaccinate the children and achieve the target.

A team of 25 officers including district administration, 75 officers from the World Health Organization (WHO) and 87 officers from the Union Council level would monitor the campaign on a daily basis while 302 area in-charges of the drive would also look after the drive.

