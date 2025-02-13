Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Directs Price Control Magistrates And District Officers To Enhance Their Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 05:20 PM

DC Abbottabad directs price control magistrates and district officers to enhance their performance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting on district performance and good governance was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan at the Deputy Commissioner's office, focused on evaluating the performance of various departments and improving service delivery.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to take immediate action on public complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Ikhtiyar Portal, ensuring timely resolution and feedback collection. He directed price control magistrates and district officers to enhance their performance and provide better facilities to the public.

Emphasizing coordinated efforts, he urged departments to address public grievances efficiently and ensure the enforcement of price control, consumer protection, halal food regulations, and food safety standards.

He also called for strict monitoring of schools, healthcare facilities, development projects, illegal billboards, and speed breakers, with firm action against encroachments.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner ordered a crackdown on illegal crush plants, unregistered hospitals, and quack doctors. He stressed the need for improved sanitation at bus stands and residential areas, repairs of manholes, upgrades to water filtration plants, regulation of vegetable market pricing, and maintenance of government buildings and other essential facilities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners Maliha Sehar and Amanullah Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toru, SSP Cantt Saeed Khan, CEO WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, and various representatives from municipal bodies, health, education, and law enforcement departments.

Recent Stories

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes soc ..

Mawra Hocane, Ameer Gilani’s wedding becomes social media spotlight

2 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxi ..

WGS: UAE begins mapping air corridors for air taxis, cargo drones to transform u ..

11 minutes ago
 ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation M ..

ICAO Global Seminar, Global Sustainable Aviation Market conclude in Abu Dhabi

11 minutes ago
 ‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Muni ..

‘Will send it directly to PM,’: COAS Asim Munir on Imran Khan’s letters

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Tha ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honours winners of 'Thank You' Award

24 minutes ago
 WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databrick ..

WGS: SAP debuts Business Data Cloud with Databricks technology

25 minutes ago
WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Bu ..

WGS: Dubai Chambers publishes report on role of Business Climate Index in econom ..

25 minutes ago
 WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software st ..

WGS: Roblox adds Arabic support to its software stack

26 minutes ago
 WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Glob ..

WGS: UAE Government launches third edition of Global Councils on Sustainable Dev ..

26 minutes ago
 Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid gro ..

Timor-Leste’s ties with UAE witnessing rapid growth: Vice-Prime Minister

26 minutes ago
 Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series ..

Three Pakistani players fined in Tri-nation series against South Africa

1 hour ago
 Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 20 ..

Türkiye-Arab trade surpassed AED200 billion in 2024

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan