DC Abbottabad directs price control magistrates and district officers to enhance their performance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A high-level meeting on district performance and good governance was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan at the Deputy Commissioner's office, focused on evaluating the performance of various departments and improving service delivery.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to take immediate action on public complaints registered through the Pakistan Citizen Portal and Ikhtiyar Portal, ensuring timely resolution and feedback collection. He directed price control magistrates and district officers to enhance their performance and provide better facilities to the public.

Emphasizing coordinated efforts, he urged departments to address public grievances efficiently and ensure the enforcement of price control, consumer protection, halal food regulations, and food safety standards.

He also called for strict monitoring of schools, healthcare facilities, development projects, illegal billboards, and speed breakers, with firm action against encroachments.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner ordered a crackdown on illegal crush plants, unregistered hospitals, and quack doctors. He stressed the need for improved sanitation at bus stands and residential areas, repairs of manholes, upgrades to water filtration plants, regulation of vegetable market pricing, and maintenance of government buildings and other essential facilities.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioners Maliha Sehar and Amanullah Saeed, Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan Toru, SSP Cantt Saeed Khan, CEO WASA Engineer Rehan Yousaf, and various representatives from municipal bodies, health, education, and law enforcement departments.