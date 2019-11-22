DC Abbottabad directs provision of quality health services to patients

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Amir Afaq has visited district headquarters hospital and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Abbottabad and directed the hospital administration and doctors to provide best medical facilities to patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Amir Afaq has visited district headquarters hospital and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital Abbottabad and directed the hospital administration and doctors to provide best medical facilities to patients.

He inspected emergency department and operation theater,wards and met with patients by inquiring after their health, says an official statement. � The Deputy Commissioner directed medical superintendent to provide best medical facilities to patients and take strict action against employees found absent from duties or guilty of negligence in their professional obligation.�He advised citizens and patients to register their complaints if any on Pakistan Citizen Portal so that necessary action could be taken promptly.�