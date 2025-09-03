DC Abbottabad directs strict action against encroachments in city, Galiyat

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Salim Akram has directed all relevant departments to take concrete measures for the elimination of encroachments from Abbottabad city, tehsils, cantonment areas, and Galiyat to ensure a permanent solution to traffic congestion and flash flood issues

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sarmad Salim Akram has directed all relevant departments to take concrete measures for the elimination of encroachments from Abbottabad city, tehsils, cantonment areas, and Galiyat to ensure a permanent solution to traffic congestion and flash flood issues.

Chairing a meeting at the DC office conference room, the DC emphasized the restoration of natural water channels and removal of permanent structures built on drains. He instructed the Cantonment board, GDA, and TMA to issue notices and initiate action against illegal constructions.

The DC directed all departments to submit detailed reports on encroachments within three days, enabling the revenue department to verify records and conduct GIS mapping for identifying genuine encroachments before final action.

He further instructed SNGPL to work with the revenue department for proper demarcation of its land to facilitate operations against illegal encroachments on waterways.

Additionally, the DC ordered TMA, Irrigation Department, Cantonment Board, GDA, and WASA to ensure cleaning of drains to prevent urban flooding during rains.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Chairman DRC Abbottabad, Additional Deputy

Commissioner Relief, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, CEO WASA, XEN C&W, XEN Irrigation, DD NHA, and representatives from SNGPL, GDA, Local Government, and other relevant departments.