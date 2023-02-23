UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs TMAs To Remove Illegal Billboards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 06:10 PM

DC Abbottabad directs TMAs to remove illegal billboards

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday ordered all Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) to immediately remove illegal billboards from their respective areas.

He expressed these views while chairing the District Performance Review committee for the month of January 2023 was reviewed.

The deputy commissioner also instructed allied departments to complete all tasks on behalf of PMRU as soon as possible, he directed TMA Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanwal, C&W regarding the removal of billboards and illegal speed breakers from their respective area.

Khalid Iqbal directed to take action on the use of polythene bags to prevent environmental pollution, he directed magistrates and the food department to market checking and to take strict action against price hikes and violations of the rate list and ensure fixation of rate list in the vegetable and fruit market on daily basis.

The DC Instructed DEOs regarding the cleanliness of schools, and whitewash instructed Halal Food Authority along with Price Control Magistrates should play their role in inspecting the quality of food items especially milk, curd, hotel kitchens, beverages and other items and ensuring the supply of better items to the citizens.

Khalid Iqbal issued instructions to TMAs, WSSCA, Irrigation, and CBA to ensure solid waste management and emphasized public delivery to ensure strict implementation of citizens' problems and complaints and to guarantee the provision of facilities in government offices while improvement of services.

In the meeting, ADC Abbottabad Jibril Raza, ADC Finance and Planning Abbas Afridi, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, AAC Havelian Labna Iqbal, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, CNW, District Director Livestock, Agriculture, Officers from TMO Havelian, Lora, TMA Abbottabad, sports, District Youth Office, DEO Male, DEO Female, Drug Inspector, Local Government and all other departments participated.

