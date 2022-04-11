UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs To Clean Drains Before Monsoon

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2022 | 07:59 PM

DC Abbottabad directs to clean drains before monsoon

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Monday said that before monsoon, the citizens should ensure cooperation with the administration for the cleaning of drains and elimination of encroachments.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of all concerned departments for the cleaning of drains before the monsoon. He also directed Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) to complete the cleaning of drains in its area as soon as possible, the DC Abbottabad appreciated the SNGPL's voluntary provision of land for Nullah Jab widening.

Cleaning of drain points at Sethi Masjid, Ayub Medical Complex, Small Industries, Jhangi, Jab Pul, Bilal Town and other areas should be ensured on a priority basis, adding Tariq Marwat said.

The district administration, irrigation department and Cantonment board Abbottabad should work together to identify the choked points and take action to eliminate the encroachments.

While chairing another meeting regarding the Dhamtor bypass road Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat said that the Dhamtor Bypass would help in the promotion of tourism and resolving the traffic problems in Abbottabad city.

He further said that FWO, NESPAK, and C&W is working on Dahmtor bypass road and it will be completed on time, we are also establishing a police station at bypass road.

DC directed to ensure the provision of funds to the people regarding land acquisition and installation of large size signboards at Motorway Interchange, GT Road and Dhamtor bypass road must be completed as soon as possible, ensure action against all kinds of encroachments within the right of way around Dhamtor Bypass road, adding the Deputy Commissioner said.

