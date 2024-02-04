DC Abbottabad directs to clear snow in Galyat, Thandyani during elections

ABBOTTABD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad/ District Returning Officer, Khalid Iqbal Sunday has issued directives to the relevant department regarding the continuous maintenance of road in the snow hit areas to ensure smooth traffic flow during the election period. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting.

Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need for continuous maintenance of streets in Abbottabad city and polling stations in the adjoining snow-covered areas of Galyat and Thandyani during the general elections. He stressed the importance of taking concrete measures for road maintenance considering the weather conditions and also directed Galyat Development Authority, C&W, to ensure road clearance.

The District Returning Officer urged all departments to keep machinery operational while being aware of the weather conditions.