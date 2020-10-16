DC Abbottabad directs to control rising inflation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed the Price Control Magistrates and other departments to control rising inflation and to ensure swift supply of food items.

Make sure all price control magistrates and officers visit all areas on a daily basis to control prices, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad said.

All Price Control Magistrates regularly inspect flour mills and government flour dealers.

Village Secretaries are being deployed to ensure fair distribution of flour to 96 registered flour dealers, he added.

Keep a close eye on wheat and flour supply and supply system to registered dealers. At the same time, regarding the city-wide price checking system, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad instructed the 06 teams to regularly review the prices of food items in urban as well as rural areas.

Action should be taken against the violators. He directed all the officers to take stern action against those involved in artificial inflation, profiteering, hoarding and adulteration so as to alleviate the problems faced by the citizens regarding price rise and quality.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief Muhammad Abid, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba, Additional Assistant Commissioner-1 Marvi Malik, Additional Assistant Commissioner-2 Akasha Karan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-3 Aminul Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner-Revenue Syed Asif Iqbal, District Food Controller Syed Ansar Shah, Assistant Commissioner Under Training and other officers attended the meeting.