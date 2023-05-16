UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs To Ensure Provision Of Revenue Services Across District

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2023 | 07:15 PM

DC Abbottabad directs to ensure provision of revenue services across district

Following the government's directives, the district administration of Abbottabad ensured the establishment of revenue offices across the district for easy access and transparency in service delivery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Following the government's directives, the district administration of Abbottabad ensured the establishment of revenue offices across the district for easy access and transparency in service delivery.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal while addressing a revenue meeting in Bandi Dhaunda, Qalanderabad.

A large number of local residents participated in the event and raised their concerns, particularly regarding revenue-related issues.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal listened to the issues, answered their questions, and instructed the revenue staff to resolve the problems immediately according to the law.

DC Abbottabad was informed that in terms of providing revenue services, the revenue staff had provided services to people regarding registrations, mutation, documentation accuracy, and obtaining documents.

On this occasion, ADC Jibril Raza, Deputy Director of the Database Service Delivery Center Sajjad Khan, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar Ibadabad, Sub Registrar Ibadabad, and all the revenue staff were present.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Event All Government

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Public ..

UAE Ambassador meets Vietnamese Minister of Public Security

38 seconds ago
 Supreme Courts of Iran, Russia to Sign Memorandum ..

Supreme Courts of Iran, Russia to Sign Memorandum of Cooperation - Reports

30 seconds ago
 FIA arrests outlaw on sexual harassment

FIA arrests outlaw on sexual harassment

32 seconds ago
 Pakistan Shaheens all set for one-day series chall ..

Pakistan Shaheens all set for one-day series challenge

14 minutes ago
 Erdogan May Announce Candidates for New Cabinet Be ..

Erdogan May Announce Candidates for New Cabinet Before Run-off Election - Report ..

33 seconds ago
 German State Company Fires Ex-Chancellor Schroeder ..

German State Company Fires Ex-Chancellor Schroeder's Wife After Visit to Russian ..

35 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.