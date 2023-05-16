DC Abbottabad directs to ensure provision of revenue services across district

Following the government's directives, the district administration of Abbottabad ensured the establishment of revenue offices across the district for easy access and transparency in service delivery

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Following the government's directives, the district administration of Abbottabad ensured the establishment of revenue offices across the district for easy access and transparency in service delivery.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal while addressing a revenue meeting in Bandi Dhaunda, Qalanderabad.

A large number of local residents participated in the event and raised their concerns, particularly regarding revenue-related issues.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal listened to the issues, answered their questions, and instructed the revenue staff to resolve the problems immediately according to the law.

DC Abbottabad was informed that in terms of providing revenue services, the revenue staff had provided services to people regarding registrations, mutation, documentation accuracy, and obtaining documents.

On this occasion, ADC Jibril Raza, Deputy Director of the Database Service Delivery Center Sajjad Khan, AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar Ibadabad, Sub Registrar Ibadabad, and all the revenue staff were present.