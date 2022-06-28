DC Abbottabad directs to ensure the cleaning of offal and sacrificial animals' remains

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat on Tuesday said that TMAs, Cantonment Boards, and the local government departments should finalize the set up of livestock markets at appropriate places outside the city.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting regarding garbage disposal and sacrificial cattle market for Eid-ul Adha.

The DC further directed the departments to ensure the collection of sacrificial animals' offal, remains and dispose of them properly.

Livestock, Health and other departments should take steps to prevent the Congo virus.

Tariq Salam Marwat issued instructions regarding the holding of cattle markets in Cantonment Areas, Tehsil Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian and Lower Tanawal. He called for the implementation of SOPs in cattle markets, antiseptic sprays and measures to prevent the Congo virus.

While issuing instructions to the Livestock and the health department the DC said that take immediate action in the case of Congo Virus cases and spray disinfectant in the city's entrances and livestock markets.

He ordered ensure the provision of rescue 1122 services on the occasion of Eid and to operate and implement the machinery for pumping in case of rain and urged WASA, Cantonment board and TMAa to ensure cleanliness during the Eid holidays.

The DC Abbottabad while issuing instructions to the traffic police regarding traffic management during Eid days so that no traffic jam situation arises and tourists do not face any difficulties. He urged the District Khatib Jamia Masjid to ensure proper cleaning and disposal of debris before and on the occasion of Eid.

In urban areas, the Cantonment Board, WASA and TMAs will carry out the work of disposing of debris through large pits. Citizens are requested to take care of cleanliness and leave garbage, and animal waste only at the designated landfills or at the points designated by the concerned departments so that the staff can carry out timely cleaning.