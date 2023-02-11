UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad Directs To Provide Essential Commodities On Control Rate During Ramazan

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DC Abbottabad directs to provide essential commodities on control rate during Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat Saturday said that teams under the supervision of price Control Magistrates must ensure the daily inspection of the markets across the district.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting regarding Ramazan Sasta Bazar.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that by establishing Ramzan Bazaar in Abbottabad and Havelian, supply should be ensured at lower rates than the market to the masses while Utility stores must ensure the establishment of stalls in Ramazan bazaars.

Tariq Salam Marwat directed to take steps regarding the establishment of TMA Abbottabad and Havelian Ramadan Bazaar, provision of facilities, display of prices and supply of food items at affordable prices should be ensured.

Ramazan is the month of blessings and in this blessed month, citizens should be assured of food at reasonable prices. Deputy Commissioner He directed Agriculture Department to provide fruits, vegetables and other commodities to the citizens at low rates through Kisan Market in the markets.

Ramazan iftar dinner should be organized under the supervision of the district administration so that iftar and food are provided to the workers and commuters at different places across the city.

The DC also directed Halal Food Authority to take action along with the Price Control Magistrates and ensure the supply of items in accordance with the rules of hygiene in all restaurants.

