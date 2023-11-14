Open Menu

DC Abbottabad Distributes Honorarium Cheques Among 15 Minority Religious Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal distributed honorary cheques to 15 minority religious leaders of the district on Tuesday.

The Department of Auqaf Peshawar played a key role in the initiative, presenting honorary checks of Rs 30,000 to each representative of minority religious leaders. The recipients included 14 Christian and 1 Hindu representative.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, along with Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Zaheer Abbas and other officials, participated in the ceremony.

Deputy Administrator Auqaf, religious leaders, and representatives from minority communities were also present.

This initiative highlights a commitment to recognizing and supporting the diverse religious segments within the community, fostering unity and understanding among different faiths.

