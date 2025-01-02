DC Abbottabad Emphasizes Resolving Rural Issues At Doorstep
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Sanaullah Khan Thursday held an open court session in Khutiala, Tehsil Lower Tanawal.
The initiative aimed to resolve the grievances of residents in rural areas by providing them access to government officials at their doorstep.
Addressing the gathering, DC Sanaullah Khan reiterated the district administration's commitment to prioritizing the resolution of issues faced by rural communities. He assured the public that similar open court sessions would continue in remote areas to address their problems effectively.
A significant number of residents attended the session to voice their concerns. Sanaullah Khan listened to the complaints and issued immediate directives to the relevant departments for their resolution.
Additionally, several complaints were recorded, and instructions were given to seek reports from the respective departments for further action.
Participants appreciated the efforts of the district administration and called for the organization of more open court sessions to ensure timely redressal of public grievances.
Open Court was attended by senior officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Usman Ashraf, DHO Dr. Shehzad Iqbal, AAC Arshad Mehmood, and Deputy Director Database Service Delivery Center Farah Masood. Representatives from other departments, such as public health, local government, education, WAPDA, police, agriculture, livestock, and industries, were also present to address public concerns on the spot.
