DC Abbottabad Establishes District Electricity Theft Reporting Cell

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2023 | 05:50 PM

In accordance with the directives from the Home and Tribal Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the district administration of Abbottabad Thursday has established the District Electricity Theft Reporting Cell (DETRC) at the DC Office in Abbottabad

The DERC would operate around the clock, with its primary functions being the reporting and receipt of complaints regarding electricity theft, as well as providing support to enforcement committees.

Furthermore, a five-member District Enforcement Committee (DEC) has been formed, comprising the DC of Abbottabad as the chairman, the District Police Officer (DPO) of Abbottabad as a member, the Superintendent Engineer of Hazara PESCO, the ADC (G) Abbottabad, and the Social Worker Ayaz Saleem Rana.

The DEC would oversee the performance of Tehsil Enforcement Committees (TEC) and submit daily progress reports to the Provincial Task Force (PTF) and the Chief Executive Officer of PESCO.

Any departmental involvement or government official implicated by TEC reports would be shared with both the PTF and the Chief Executive Engineer of PESCO, ensuring the possibility of disciplinary action being taken.

Additionally, DC Abbottabad has also appointed seven-member TECs and sub-committees for all four tehsils within the district.

These committees would be responsible for the removal of illegal connections (hooks or kunda), recovering outstanding dues from PESCO defaulters, and ensuring that the relevant SDO identifies hooks and defaulters. Legal assistance would be provided to TECs, and the police would offer necessary security during their operations.

