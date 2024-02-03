- Home
DC Abbottabad Finalizes Preparations For General Elections 2024 In District Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 05:54 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner/District Returning Officer Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Friday chaired a meeting to review preparations for the General Elections 2024.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad finalized election preparations in collaboration with returning officers, District Police Officer Omar Tafail, and other officials.
Various aspects including staff training, provision of security, duty arrangements, accessibility to polling stations, transportation, installation of CCTV cameras, maintenance of polling station routes in snowy areas, provision of polling materials, emergency protocols, and provision of suitable vehicles for security and staff as per the Election Commission's directives came under discussion in the meeting.
DPO Abbottabad assured cooperation from the administration to ensure security and peaceful conduct of elections. District Election Commissioner Abbottabad, Zeeshan Khan, provided a detailed briefing on transparent conduct, access to polling stations, secure polling arrangements, and actions taken by the Election Commission.
Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad also emphasized provision of water, electricity, ramps for disabled voters and other facilities at polling stations. He expressed hope that general elections 2024 will be conducted smoothly, transparently, and securely under the supervision of the district administration, cooperation from all departments, and citizens' support.
In the meeting District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan; SSP Traffic Warden Arif Javaid, Returning Officer NA-17 Additional Commissioner Hazara Division Muhammad Arshad, RO NA-16 ADC Finance and Planning, Abbas Khan Afridi, RO PK-45, RO PK-43 AAC-1Ali Sher Khan Khalil, RO PK-42 AAC-3 Zarak Yar Khan Toru, RO PK-44 Muhammad Idris, and others participated.
