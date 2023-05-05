UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad for concrete measures to prevent urban flooding

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal here on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preventive measures from the urban flooding and preparations for the safety of people and their properties

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal here on Friday chaired a meeting to review the preventive measures from the urban flooding and preparations for the safety of people and their properties.

During the meeting, Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Abbottabad Cantonment board (ACB), Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSCA), Irrigation and other departments were directed to ensure the cleaning of trash and drains before the monsoon season so that urban flooding and flood-related situations can be prevented.

Issues related to the prevention of urban flooding, cleaning of drains, eradication of encroachments and garbage disposal also came under discussion in the meeting.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Abbottabad Cantonment Board (ACB), WSSCA, TMAs and Irrigation Department to take immediate action for the cleaning of drains, elimination of encroachments on drains, identification of choke points, timely cleaning, and removal of garbage.

He emphasized the need for measures to prevent urban flooding and urged all departments to take necessary steps to protect the lives and property of citizens.

The meeting was attended by ADC Relief and Human Rights Robina Sajjad, AC Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem, Station Headquarter, Executive Engineer C&W, Irrigation, WSSCA, Representative Ayub Teaching Hospital, Assistant Director Small Industries, Executive Engineer Roads, NHA, PESCO representatives, District Emergency Officer 1122, Local Government and other officers.

