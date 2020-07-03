DC Abbottabad for ensuring coronavirus free cattle markets

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghith Sanaullah here on Friday issued special instructions regarding establishment of cattle markets for purchasing of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and ensure prevention of of Congo and coronavirus, implementation of SOPs of the provincial government

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghith Sanaullah here on Friday issued special instructions regarding establishment of cattle markets for purchasing of sacrificial animals on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and ensure prevention of of Congo and coronavirus, implementation of SOPs of the provincial government.

A meeting in this connection was held with Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana in the chair here on Friday. He said as directed by DC Abbottabad for establishment of Congo and coronavirus free cattle markets, steps would be taken to facilitate the people.

The meeting reviewed in detail establishment of cattle markets during Eid-ul-Adha and implementation of SOPs for prevention of COVID-19 as well as Congo virus. Representatives of Cantonment board, Local Government, TMS (Abbottabad, Lora, Havelian, Lower Tanwal), Livestock, WASA and Deputy Tehsildar Abbottabad were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Mujtaba Bharwana said that all measures will be taken to implement the SOPs specified by the provincial government to prevent the spread of coronavirus.