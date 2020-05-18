UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Abbottabad For Ensuring Selling Of Edibles On Fixed Price

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:26 PM

DC Abbottabad for ensuring selling of edibles on fixed price

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed all the concerned Price Control Magistrates to ensuring selling of edibles on fixed price issued by the district administration and stern action should be taken against those creating artificial hike in the Holy month of Ramazan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed all the concerned Price Control Magistrates to ensuring selling of edibles on fixed price issued by the district administration and stern action should be taken against those creating artificial hike in the Holy month of Ramazan.

On his instructions the Price Control Magistrates are tasked with fixing the prices of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis. However, citizens are requested to inform us about the implementation of the rate list to ensure implementation. Fruits, vegetables and poultry rates in the vegetable market under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin Al-Hassan to determine the prices of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis by the district administration.

Fixation work was done as compared to the previous day, the following items were fixed reduction in price per kg: - White potato - Rs. 05 per kg reduction, Aloo Pahari, 05, Onion - Rs. 10, Tomato, Rs. 05, Thom Desi Rs. 20, Thom China - Rs. 30, Peas Rs. 05 , Ginger Rs. 20, Brinjal Rs. 15, Lemons Rs. 30, Spinach Gaddy Rs. 10, Katram Rs. 05, Okra Rs. 10, Bitter gourd Rs. 05, Turnip without address Rs. 10, Pear Rs. , Pakistani date Rs 10, strawberry Rs 30, banana third Rs 20, locust Rs 05, locust heart Rs 05, watermelon Rs 05, cherry box Rs 10, apricot gift Rs 10, mango lame Rs 10, summer Rs 10 per kg reduction.

The venders and shopkeepers have been told that stern action would be taken by creating artificial hike in price of any of the edibles items as directed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Abbottabad China Mango Price Market All

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

11 seconds ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

58 seconds ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

5 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

7 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

26 seconds ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.