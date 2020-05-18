DC Abbottabad for ensuring selling of edibles on fixed price

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) ::Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Muhammad Maghis Sanaullah directed all the concerned Price Control Magistrates to ensuring selling of edibles on fixed price issued by the district administration and stern action should be taken against those creating artificial hike in the Holy month of Ramazan.

On his instructions the Price Control Magistrates are tasked with fixing the prices of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis. However, citizens are requested to inform us about the implementation of the rate list to ensure implementation. Fruits, vegetables and poultry rates in the vegetable market under the supervision of Additional Assistant Commissioner Amin Al-Hassan to determine the prices of vegetables and fruits on a daily basis by the district administration.

Fixation work was done as compared to the previous day, the following items were fixed reduction in price per kg: - White potato - Rs. 05 per kg reduction, Aloo Pahari, 05, Onion - Rs. 10, Tomato, Rs. 05, Thom Desi Rs. 20, Thom China - Rs. 30, Peas Rs. 05 , Ginger Rs. 20, Brinjal Rs. 15, Lemons Rs. 30, Spinach Gaddy Rs. 10, Katram Rs. 05, Okra Rs. 10, Bitter gourd Rs. 05, Turnip without address Rs. 10, Pear Rs. , Pakistani date Rs 10, strawberry Rs 30, banana third Rs 20, locust Rs 05, locust heart Rs 05, watermelon Rs 05, cherry box Rs 10, apricot gift Rs 10, mango lame Rs 10, summer Rs 10 per kg reduction.

The venders and shopkeepers have been told that stern action would be taken by creating artificial hike in price of any of the edibles items as directed by Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.