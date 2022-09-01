UrduPoint.com

DC Abbottabad For Immediate Relief Activities In Flood Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Tariq Salam Marwat along with MPA Momina Basit Wednesday visited the flood relief camp for flood victims at Kunj Football Ground Abbottabad and inspected the camp

Due to the recent torrential rains all over the country and many parts of the Hazara region were also affected including Kohistan Mansehra districts where thousands of people have been affected due to flood and land sliding.

The relief camp was established with the cooperation of the administration and the Pakistan Army, where the relief items received by the government and citizens, including tents, beds, food and drinks, clothes and other essential items were being delivered to the affected people.

Tariq Salam Marwat and Momina Basit MPA reviewed the relief measures, he directed to speed up the relief activities and issued instructions regarding the damage caused in Abbottabad district and other districts, especially the northern areas, and provision of immediate assistance to the affected people.

The DC thanked the citizens for their sacrifice and cooperation in helping the flood victims and reiterated that the district administration and the citizens of Abbottabad will go together to ensure maximum help to the flood victims including Abbottabad.

On behalf of District Administration Abbottabad, Additional Assistant Commissioner - Abbottabad Labna Iqbal inspected flood relief camps organized by various organizations in Haveliyan.

ADC inspected various relief camps, she welcomed the help from the citizens as they provided huge quantities of food items, essential items and money and reiterated that the administration and citizens stood by the side of the flood victims and ensured the relief of the victims.

